Victrex (LON:VCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,510.30

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,510.30 ($18.70) and last traded at GBX 1,546.42 ($19.15), with a volume of 1734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,539 ($19.06).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,190 ($27.12) to GBX 2,310 ($28.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Victrex Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,728.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,706.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,806.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Victrex Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Victrex

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.57) per share. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,896.55%.

In other news, insider Janet E. Ashdown bought 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($23.22) per share, with a total value of £19,481.25 ($24,125.39). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,739. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

