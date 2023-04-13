Victrex (LON:VCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,510.30

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,510.30 ($18.70) and last traded at GBX 1,546.42 ($19.15), with a volume of 1734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,539 ($19.06).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,190 ($27.12) to GBX 2,310 ($28.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Victrex Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,728.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,706.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,806.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Victrex Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Victrex
In other news, insider Janet E. Ashdown bought 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($23.22) per share, with a total value of £19,481.25 ($24,125.39). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,739. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
Read More
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.