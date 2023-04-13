Devro (LON:DVO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $329.50

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 329.50 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 329.50 ($4.08), with a volume of 12060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.50 ($4.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 323.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.61. The firm has a market cap of £562.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,938.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

