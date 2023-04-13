Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells $397,854.80 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $397,854.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,254.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 2.00. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

