Jeffrey Scott Guy Sells 6,000 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,400 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $224,064.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -154.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,742,000 after acquiring an additional 966,755 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

