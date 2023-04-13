Philip Bowman Purchases 100,000 Shares of SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) Stock

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Rating) insider Philip Bowman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.55 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$255,100.00 ($168,940.40).

Philip Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SKY Network Television alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Philip Bowman acquired 39,158 shares of SKY Network Television stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.53 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$99,069.74 ($65,609.10).

SKY Network Television Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

About SKY Network Television

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sports and entertainment media services and telecommunications services in New Zealand and internationally. The company provides commercial music, broadcasting services, entertainment quizzes, and streaming and management services, as well as data analytics services for sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SKY Network Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY Network Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.