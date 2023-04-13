JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Target Price to $90.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $81.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. RPM International’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in RPM International by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 2,340.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Further Reading

