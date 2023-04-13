EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $28.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:ESMT opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 142.58 and a beta of 0.47. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Insider Activity

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. EngageSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

