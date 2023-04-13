EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $28.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
EngageSmart Stock Performance
NYSE:ESMT opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 142.58 and a beta of 0.47. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
About EngageSmart
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
