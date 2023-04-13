Analysts Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price at $55.40

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at $994,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

