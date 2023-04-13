PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of PlayAGS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 35.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:AGS opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.30 million, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. PlayAGS had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

