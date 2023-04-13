Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Squarespace from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Squarespace from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Squarespace Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SQSP opened at $32.52 on Friday. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $177,316.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,189.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $177,316.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,189.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,869,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 13.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Squarespace by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

