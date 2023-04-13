Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $285.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.56. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $287.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

