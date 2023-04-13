Analysts Set Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) PT at $89.25

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 1.1 %

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $75.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.68. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

