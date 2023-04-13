Brokerages Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Target Price at $2.46

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $15.81 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

