Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Price Target at $85.60

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

Several brokerages have commented on DIN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 491.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 183,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 152,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

