Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 553.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,858,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,317,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

