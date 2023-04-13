Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.