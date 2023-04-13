American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMS opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

