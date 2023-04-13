Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Signature Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $296.97.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1,865.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,941,000 after buying an additional 980,520 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after buying an additional 697,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,631,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 469,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 314,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

