Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.15.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $237.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,426,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,880,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $127,012,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after purchasing an additional 528,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,754.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.