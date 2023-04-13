QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.59. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

