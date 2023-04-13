Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $735,000.00 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Indrani Lall Franchini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $202.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

