DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Insider David J. Wambeke Purchases 468,750 Shares

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) insider David J. Wambeke purchased 468,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 468,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $1.70 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.73.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

