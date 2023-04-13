FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Sells $430,053.76 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) Director David P. Steiner sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.71, for a total value of $430,053.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FDX opened at $229.47 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 24,422.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,721 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 21,900.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 878,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $122,633,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

