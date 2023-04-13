Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $3,524,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $3,525,000.00.

On Friday, March 10th, George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,226,711.86.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.6 %

ALTR opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.45, a P/E/G ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 10,871,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $494,304,000 after acquiring an additional 566,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,377,000 after purchasing an additional 452,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after buying an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ALTR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

