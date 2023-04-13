ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Life Insurance Co Of Guardian Sells 100,000 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Life Insurance Co Of Guardian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

NYSE:CEM opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter valued at $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 124.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

