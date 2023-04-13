Insider Selling: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Major Shareholder Sells $92,100,000.00 in Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $92,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,147,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,960,456.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE NAPA opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after buying an additional 729,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after acquiring an additional 302,298 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after buying an additional 159,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after purchasing an additional 861,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after buying an additional 92,350 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAPA. TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

