DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $5,543,730.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $5,543,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $5,504,670.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $5,480,490.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $5,051,760.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in DoorDash by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in DoorDash by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

