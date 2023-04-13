TD Cowen Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $220.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.58.

Shares of STZ opened at $226.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.40 and a 200 day moving average of $230.83. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -627.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

