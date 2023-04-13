LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $98.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

