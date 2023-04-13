Stanley Tang Sells 93,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $5,504,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,815.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $5,543,730.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $5,480,490.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $5,051,760.00.

DoorDash Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in DoorDash by 74.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in DoorDash by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after acquiring an additional 563,688 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 68.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

