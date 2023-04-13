Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $6,764,000.00 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on K. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.