BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Director Sells $1,039,200.00 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $484.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.11. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTAI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.