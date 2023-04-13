BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Director Sells $1,039,200.00 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %
BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $484.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.11. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTAI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.