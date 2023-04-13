Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ESRT opened at $6.11 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $988.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

