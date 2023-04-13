Head to Head Comparison: Sportradar Group (SRAD) and Its Competitors

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sportradar Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sportradar Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 7 0 2.55 Sportradar Group Competitors 819 4033 9396 264 2.63

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.45, indicating a potential upside of 30.64%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group’s peers have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $769.46 million $11.48 million 236.65 Sportradar Group Competitors $8.26 billion $1.44 billion 17.93

Sportradar Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group. Sportradar Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 1.64% 1.56% 0.71% Sportradar Group Competitors -158.98% -18.46% -7.38%

Summary

Sportradar Group peers beat Sportradar Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

