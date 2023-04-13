Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.24 on Friday. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.57 million, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Rover Group’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,386,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rover Group by 135.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,978 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 3,225.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,436,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,053,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,684,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 852,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.