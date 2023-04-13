BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $961,300.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $961,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,941,382.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $1,384,200.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $723,600.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $1,115,500.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $97.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

