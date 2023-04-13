JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.46.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,366,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,794,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,366,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,794,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,035,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,477,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,083,624.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,834 shares of company stock worth $5,588,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

