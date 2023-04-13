Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,281,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $51.93 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

