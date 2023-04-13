Comparing Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) & Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) and Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Copa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Harbor Diversified alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A Copa 11.74% 24.49% 7.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.35 $39.11 million N/A N/A Copa $2.97 billion 1.15 $348.05 million $8.64 10.00

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Copa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Diversified.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Harbor Diversified and Copa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Copa 0 0 6 1 3.14

Copa has a consensus price target of $112.13, indicating a potential upside of 29.74%. Given Copa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

Risk & Volatility

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copa has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Copa beats Harbor Diversified on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified

(Get Rating)

Harbor Diversified, Inc. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.