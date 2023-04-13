Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) vs. Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Head to Head Comparison

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clarivate and Digihost Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 2 3 0 2.60 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clarivate presently has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 54.34%. Digihost Technology has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Clarivate’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $2.66 billion 2.28 -$3.96 billion ($6.20) -1.45 Digihost Technology $24.19 million 1.96 $4.33 million ($0.29) -5.69

This table compares Clarivate and Digihost Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Digihost Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -148.89% 7.20% 3.27% Digihost Technology -32.17% 4.12% 3.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 7.37, suggesting that its share price is 637% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarivate beats Digihost Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level. The LS&H segment comprises of products and solutions that provide insight and foresight across the drug and device lifecycle, empowering life science and healthcare organizations. The IP segment refers to patent intelligence, brand IP Intelligence, and IP Lifecycle Management product groups, which enables customers to establish, protect, and manage their intellectual property and form critical business decision while also mitigating risk and improving efficiencies. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Digihost Technology

(Get Rating)

Digihost Technology, Inc. is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.