StockNews.com Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after buying an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

