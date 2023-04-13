Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBX. Stephens boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GBX opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

