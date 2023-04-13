Critical Comparison: Sidus Space (SIDU) and Its Peers

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sidus Space to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Sidus Space has a beta of -1.52, indicating that its stock price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sidus Space’s rivals have a beta of 5.26, indicating that their average stock price is 426% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sidus Space and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sidus Space $7.29 million -$12.84 million -0.59 Sidus Space Competitors $41.12 billion $970.90 million 25.02

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sidus Space’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space. Sidus Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

3.2% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Sidus Space shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sidus Space and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sidus Space -176.07% -171.41% -102.21% Sidus Space Competitors -21.80% 15.23% -9.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sidus Space and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sidus Space 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sidus Space Competitors 180 647 1140 80 2.55

As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 59.46%. Given Sidus Space’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sidus Space has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sidus Space rivals beat Sidus Space on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

