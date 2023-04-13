Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FATE. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $550.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

