Reviewing Samsara (NYSE:IOT) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Samsara and Web Blockchain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 4 4 0 2.50 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Samsara currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.76%. Given Samsara’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Samsara has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Samsara and Web Blockchain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $652.54 million 15.68 -$247.42 million ($0.48) -40.64 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Web Blockchain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Samsara.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -37.92% -21.20% -12.89% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Samsara beats Web Blockchain Media on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. engages in asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. It currently builds out channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. The company was founded by Steve Slome and Lee Zuckerman on March 22, 1994 and is headquartered in Studio City, CA.

