NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $60.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXRT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE NXRT opened at $43.48 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -124.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -479.99%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

