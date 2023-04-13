Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $64.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. Schlumberger has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

