Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $119.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $80.99 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

