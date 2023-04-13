Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.41. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

About Stratasys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,454 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,881,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after buying an additional 261,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stratasys by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after purchasing an additional 313,233 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after buying an additional 186,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

