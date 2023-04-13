Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Stratasys Stock Performance
Shares of SSYS stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.41. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.
Institutional Trading of Stratasys
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratasys (SSYS)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.