SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $87.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

SouthState Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth $18,129,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 1.5% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $68.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.20. SouthState has a 1 year low of $66.56 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SouthState will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.